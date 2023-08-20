UAE vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Hosts chase history in decider

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 09:06 am 3 min read

The series stands at 1-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmiratesCricket)

United Arab Emirates scripted history on Saturday (August 19) with a seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand in the second T20I. They became the first associate team to defeat the Kiwis in T20Is. UAE now have a chance to go one step further and register a series win in the third and deciding match on Sunday. Here we look at the preview.

How did the second T20I pan out?

NZ had a horrendous start as they were reduced to 38/4 in 6.2 overs. Later, Mark Chapman and James Neesham added 53 runs to steady the ship. Chapman's 63 helped them reach 142/8 in 20 overs. In reply. Waseem scored a fiery 55 and made things comfortable for UAE. Asif Khan later contributed with a power-packed 48*, steering UAE home in 15.4 overs.

Pitch report and streaming details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the decider (7:30pm IST). The first two games also took place here as the dry surface gave substantial assistance to spinners. However, top-order batters can accumulate big runs early on. Chasing teams have won 46 of the 87 T20Is here. The Star Sports network will telecast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the Fancode app.

First T20I series between the two sides

The series opener, which the Kiwis won by 19 runs, marked the first-ever T20I clash between UAE and New Zealand. However, the two teams have clashed once earlier, back in the 1996 ODI World Cup in Pakistan when NZ won by 109 runs.

Here are the Probable XIs:

New Zealand (Probable XI): Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ben Lister. UAE (Probable XI): Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Zahoor Khan.

Southee on verge of displacing Shakib

NZ captain Tim Southee, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the opener, has raced to 140 wickets in 109 T20Is at 22.86. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this format. Southee needs just a solitary wicket to surpass Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and become the lone owner of the pinnacle position.

