Ireland vs India, T20Is: Decoding the key player battles

Sports

Ireland vs India, T20Is: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 16, 2023 | 11:14 pm 2 min read

Bumrah will lead India versus Ireland (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ireland will be hosting India for a three-match T20I series, starting August 18. All three matches will be held in Dublin. Jasprit Bumrah will lead India after having made a return from a long-term injury. India have several solid youngsters in the mix and the series promises to be interesting. Meanwhile, Ireland will look up to Paul Stirling. Here are the key player battles.

Mark Adair vs Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mark Adair is Ireland's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format with 97 scalps under his belt at 19.31. He will be hoping to use his experience against Yashasvi Jaiswal, who debuted in T20Is against West Indies recently. In 60 T20s, Jaiswal has clocked 1,668 runs at 30.32. As per ESPNcricinfo, Adair has dismissed left-handed batters on 24 occasions in T20Is, averaging 17.75.

Joshua Little vs Tilak Varma

Ireland pacer Joshua Little impressed in his debut IPL season this year. Little, who has plenty of variations up his sleeve, has 68 scalps at 23.67. He will play a key role against Tilak Varma, who could come out at number three. Varma had a superb debut series versus WI, slamming 173 runs at 57.67. Varma's application will set up this contest.

Benjamin White vs Sanju Samson

Benjamin White has claimed 21 scalps from 18 matches at 22.85. He bowls decent leg spin and will eye the scalp of Sanju Samson, who can get impatient and look for the big strokes. Samson had a poor series against WI, failing in three outings. Against leg-spinners in T20Is, Samson has been dismissed five times. He averages a paltry 14.00, having scored 70 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Paul Stirling

Bumrah will be wanting to showcase his credentials, having missed plenty of action. With 70 scalps under his belt, Bumrah can hurt Ireland both at the top and in the death overs. He will want to get Stirling early on. Ireland skipper Stirling has 3,397 runs at 29.03. Notably, Bumrah has bowled just the one delivery to Stirling, dismissing him on the same.

Share this timeline