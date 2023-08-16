Neymar breaks this transfer fee record of Romelu Lukaku: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 16, 2023 | 09:09 pm 3 min read

With a move to Al-Hilal, Neymar has surpassed Romelu Lukaku's cumulative transfer sum (Photo credit: Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)

Brazilian superstar Neymar has completed a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain. As per BBC, Al-Hilal will be paying PSG a sum worth £77.6m (€90m), plus add-ons. Notably, Neymar holds the world-record fee of £198m (€222m) which PSG paid to land him from Barcelona in 2017. With a move to Al-Hilal, Neymar has surpassed Romelu Lukaku's cumulative transfer sum.

Why does this story matter?

Neymar has always attracted a lot of money with clubs breaking the market to get him. Barcelona landed him from Santos for close to £50m before he switched to PSG for a world record sum, and has now joined Saudi club Al-Hilal, breaking the transfer record there. Neymar's combined transfer fees have surpassed Lukaku's, who too garnered heavy bids of late.

Neymar's stats and transfer trajectory

Neymar featured in 225 matches for Santos, netting 136 goals as Barcelona then roped in him for £48.6m in 2013. He spent four seasons in Spain, scoring 105 goals in 186 matches. He also provided 58 assists. PSG then went heavy on the player, shelling out £198m. In 173 appearances, he netted 118 goals (A69). Al-Hilal have now signed Neymar for £77.6m plus add-ons.

Neymar: Over £300m in cumulative transfer sum

Neymar has so far garnered transfer sums worth £324.2m with his moves to Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal respectively. As per Sky Sports and The Guardian, Neymar will end up costing Al-Hilal around £86m with add-ons. Therefore, his overall cumulative transfer sum could reach £330m-plus.

What about Romelu Lukaku?

In 2011, Chelsea paid a reported fee worth £20m to Anderlecht for Lukaku. In 2014, Everton signed Lukaku from Chelsea for the club-record fee of £28m. Lukaku joined Manchester United in 2017 for a fee worth £75m. After two seasons, he left for Inter Milan, who spent £74m for his services. After two seasons, Chelsea got back Lukaku for a record £97.5m.

Lukaku: Close to £300m in cumulative transfer sum

Lukaku's total cumulative transfer sum stands at close to £295m. Chelsea have signed him twice, spending around £118m. United and Inter spent heavily on him for record deals. Everton too flashed out money for the Belgian nine years ago.

Saudi Pro League: Neymar breaks Malcom's transfer fee record

Neymar was the fourth-costliest signing in the summer of 2013 and the second-most expensive player to join La Liga after Gareth Bale. In 2017, PSG shattered records and Neymar remains the world's costliest-ever signing. And now, he has broken the record in the Saudi Pro League by surpassing Brazilian winger Malcom, who joined Al-Hilal for €60m.

Lukaku scripted these transfer records with his moves

Lukaku was Everton's costliest signing back in 2014 as they broke their club record fee. United made Lukaku their second-highest capture after Paul Pogba the previous season in 2016. Inter made Lukaku their costliest signing and it remains the second-most expensive transfer in Serie A after Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea then spent a club record fee on Lukaku before breaking the same twice this year.

