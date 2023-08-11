Everton sign striker Youssef Chermiti for £15m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 11, 2023 | 05:04 pm 2 min read

Chermiti has signed a four-year deal with Everton (Photo credit: Twitter/@Everton)

Everton have secured the services of Sporting CP's teenage striker Youssef Chermiti for £15m. The 19-year-old marksman has signed a four-year deal with the Toffees which will keep him at the club till 2027. Chermiti was impressive in his maiden Liga Portugal outing last season for Sporting. Everton manager Sean Dyche believes in the young striker's potential. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Everton finished 17th in the Premier League last season and escaped relegation just by a whisker. Therefore they need to freshen up the roster to finish much higher in the standings. Also, their primary forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has doubts about his fitness. So they needed someone who can provide an alternative option to Dyche. Chermiti has shown glimpses of his brilliance last season.

A look at his career stats

Chermiti joined Sporting back in 2016 and since then he has featured in various age group teams before making his senior team debut last season. He represented the Sporting Under-19 team seven times, netting twice. The youngster played 19 matches for the Sporting CP Under-23 team and could only manage a solitary goal. Lastly, he featured in 22 appearances for Sporting CP, scoring thrice.

Breaking down Chermiti's stats in the 2022-23 Liga Portugal

The 19-year-old featured in 16 appearances for Sporting CP in the 2022-23 Liga Portugal. As per Opta, he registered three goals and two assists, while creating five chances. He clocked 15 shots on target out of 25 shots (excluding blocks). He completed 94 out of 133 passes attempted with a passing accuracy of 70.68%. Chermiti won 16 aerial duels and 18 ground duels.

It's a new beginning: Youssef Chermiti

"It's a big move for me. Joining Everton is a new beginning, a new page and I'm very happy to be here," Chermiti stated. "I'm looking forward to meeting the fans, my new teammates and to get to work with the coach. I have new goals now. I'm here and I want to do my best for Everton," the youngster added.

