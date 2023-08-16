Rishabh Pant begins batting practice months after his car crash

Sports

Rishabh Pant begins batting practice months after his car crash

Written by Parth Dhall August 16, 2023 | 06:33 pm 3 min read

Pant met with a fatal car accident in December 2022

In a major development, India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is back in action! A video of Pant batting during a practice game at JSW Vijaynagar has been doing the rounds on social media since Wednesday morning. Pant, who had been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, batted for the first time since being involved in a car accident in December 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Pant has been India's first-choice keeper across formats for the last few years. His ability to demolish the best bowling line-ups has given a hard time to many opposition teams. The deadly car crash forced him to miss several marquee events. Pant is likely to miss more of them. However, his comeback to the field has brought joy among the Indian fans.

WATCH: Pant bats at JSW Vijaynagar

Pant met with a fatal car accident

Pant met with a fatal car accident while driving near Roorkee on December 30. As per the eyewitnesses, his car collided with the railing before going up in flames. Pant sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back. The southpaw also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe.

Pant underwent a ligament surgery in January

In January this year, Pant confirmed that his ligament surgery was successful and "the road to recovery has begun". The 25-year-old took to social media for the first time since getting hospitalized after the car accident in December. Pant shared a heartfelt note on Twitter and Instagram, thanking the BCCI, secretary Jay Shah, and government authorities, among others, for the "incredible support".

Pant will miss these assignments

Initialy reports suggested that the nature of Pant's injuries could keep him out of action throughout 2023. According to several media outlets, Pant could miss half of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, and the T20 World Cup next year. This means India would enter the upcoming ODI World Cup without Pant's services.

India's match-winner in Tests

India dearly missed Pant in the 2023 WTC final against Australia, as he has been a match-winner in the format. He owns 2,271 runs in 33 Tests at 43.67. The tally includes five tons and 11 half-centuries. Pant has been dismissed in the 90s six times in Tests, most by a wicket-keeper. In 2022, the 25-year-old mustered 680 runs in seven Tests at 61.81.

A look at his white-ball numbers

Coming to his numbers in T20Is, he has slammed 987 runs from 66 games at a strike rate of 126.54. The tally includes three half-centuries with a best score of 65. As far as his ODI stats are concerned, he owns 865 runs in 30 games at 34.6. 106.66 reads his strike rate. The tally includes five fifties and a ton (HS: 125*).

Share this timeline