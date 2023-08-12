Shimron Hetmyer clocks his fifth T20I fifty: Key stats

Sports

Shimron Hetmyer clocks his fifth T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023

Hetmyer scored 61 versus India (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Shimron Hetmyer struck a sublime 39-ball 61 in the fourth T20I versus India in Florida. Hetmyer came to the crease when WI were 57/4. He shared a 49-run stand alongside Shai Hope (45) before going bonkers at the death. His efforts helped the Windies post 178/8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Hetmyer in the final over. Here are his stats.

A crucial knock from Hetmyer

Hetmyer came in at a crucial stage just then Kuldeep Yadav picked a brace in the seventh over to turn the screws. He worked well for his runs in the middle overs and built a much-needed stand alongside Hope for the fifth wicket. WI were 123/7 at one stage before Hetmyer added 40-plus runs for the eighth wicket.

Hetmyer slams his 5th fifty

Hetmyer has raced to 899 runs for WI in T20Is at 21.40. He owns a strike rate of 119.23. In 18 matches versus India, the southpaw has amassed 395 runs at 23.23. He registered his 3rd fifty versus India, including his highest score. In the USA, Hetmyer registered his second fifty, having played five matches. He averages 35.50 here.

