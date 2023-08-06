Decoding Team Bangladesh's stats in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 06, 2023 | 12:05 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh have made three final apperances in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh seek their maiden Asia Cup title in the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, which gets underway on August 30. The tournament, which will be played in the ODI format, will serve as a preparation opportunity for teams participating in the 2023 ODI WC. Four games will be played in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Here we decode Bangladesh's Asia Cup stats.

Three final appearances for Bangladesh

Though the Tigers are yet to become Asian champions, they have finished as runners-up thrice. Having finished second in 2012, 2016, and 2018, they have appeared in the finals of three of the last five editions. Bangladesh suffered narrow defeats in the summit clashes of the 2012 and 2018 editions. They would be determined to go one step further this time.

Seven wins in Asia Cup (ODIs)

The Tigers boast a poor record in ODI editions of the Asia Cup, having won just seven of their 43 games. Their tally of 36 defeats is the highest for any team in the continental tournament. No other side has suffered even 20 defeats. Five of Bangladesh's wins have been recorded since the 2012 edition.

Bangladesh's top performers at Asia Cup (ODIs)

With 22 wickets in 18 games, former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODI editions of the Asia Cup. Shakib Al Hasan (19) and Mashrafe Mortaza (18) trail him in this regard. Mushfiqur Rahim's tally of 699 runs at 36.78 is the highest for a Bangladesh batter (100s: 2). Tamim Iqbal (519) and Shakib (402) are behind him.

Bangladesh's record in T20 editions of the Asia Cup

Two editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20 format, in 2016 and 2022. While Bangladesh lost the summit clash to India in 2016, they could not qualify for the final last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Tigers have won just three of their seven matches in the competition. They have the least victories among full-member teams.

Pakistan's top performers in T20 Asia Cup

With 181 runs at 36.2, Sabbir Rahman is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in T20 editions of the Asia Cup. Mahmudullah (173 runs at 57.66) is the only other Bangladesh batter with 150-plus runs in this regard. Al-Amin Hossain has returned with 11 wickets in five games at the event. Shakib is the next Bangladesh player on this list with six wickets.

