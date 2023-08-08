Manoj Tiwary reverses retirement decision after discussion with CAB

Manoj Tiwary reverses retirement decision after discussion with CAB

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 08, 2023 | 02:40 pm 3 min read

Manoj Tiwary led Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final last season

In another turn of events, Manoj Tiwary, who announced his retirement last Thursday, has withdrawn that decision after a discussion with Cricket Association of Bengal President, Snehashis Ganguly. The veteran will announce his withdrawal from retirement officially later on August 8 during a press conference. Notably, Tiwary will continue to play First-Class cricket for Bengal in the upcoming domestic season. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The 37-year-old batter announced his retirement last Thursday as he took to his Instagram handle to pen a very emotional ode to the game of cricket. However, after discussions with the CAB president, he has decided to reverse his decision. Tiwary's departure will leave a big void in Bengal cricket, especially after they finished as the Ranji Trophy runners-up last season under his leadership.

Tiwary shared an emotional retirement post

The veteran batter took to Instagram to announce his retirement. "This game has given me everything; I mean every single thing that I had never dreamt of," Tiwary wrote. "Will ever be grateful to this game and to God, who has always been by my side throughout. Thank you to all my coaches who have played a part in my cricketing achievements."

A look at his domestic records

Tiwary made his professional debut back in 2004. He did not take long in becoming a vital part of the Bengal team. In 141 First-Class games, he hammered 9,908 runs at 48.56 with the help of 29 tons and 45 fifties (HS: 303*). He also featured in 169 List A games, returning with 5,581 runs at 42.28 (50s: 40, 100s: 6).

A look at his T20 numbers

The highlight of his T20 career was when he struck the winning runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2012 Indian Premier League final against Chennai Super Kings. Overall, he hammered 3,436 runs in 183 T20s at 28.39 (15 fifties). In the IPL, he represented Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rising Pune Supergiants as well. He has compiled 1,695 runs in 98 IPL games.

Tiwary played 12 ODIs for India

The 37-year-old made his national team debut in 2008, but among other talented middle-order batters, he couldn't cement his spot. In 12 ODI appearances, he scored 287 runs at 26.09. He made 15 runs combined in three T20Is. His ODI century against West Indies was one of his career-defining moments for India. Tiwary last played for India back in 2015.

He guided Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in 2022

Tiwary has always been a very good leader, and he marshaled his troops well last season in the Ranji Trophy as Bengal reached the finals. Although the title clash was at home, Bengal fell short against Saurashtra once again. Apart from captaincy, Tiwary scored 473 runs in 10 matches in the last Ranji Trophy at an average of 33.78. He slammed six fifties.

