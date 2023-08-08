US Open 2023: Records Novak Djokovic can break

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 08, 2023 | 02:06 pm 3 min read

Djokovic is chasing his 24th Grand Slam (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

After missing last season's US Open due to the vaccine mandate, Novak Djokovic will finally participate at the Flushing Meadows this time. In the quest for his 24th Grand Slam, Djokovic will be charged up to win the US Open. He has been in great form this year, winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Here are the records he can script.

Djokovic can break this record

Djokovic has won three Grand Slams in 2011, 2015 and in 2021. There are five more men's singles players with this record. Mats Wilander (1988), Roger Federer (2004, 2005, 2007), Rafael Nadal (2010), Jimmy Connors (1974), and Rod Laver (1962). If Djokovic wins the US Open, he will be the first man to win three men's singles majors in a year on four occasions.

Oldest US Open winner!

Djokovic has not won the US Open since 2018. Back then, the Serbian ace defeated Juan Martin del Potro to win the title. Now at 36, he can be the oldest man to lift the US Open title. The oldest men's singles winner of the US Open in the Open Era is Ken Rosewall (35 years, 10 months, 11 days).

Djokovic can equal John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal

The 36-year-old Serbian has won the US Open honor three times in 2011, 2015, and 2018. If he wins the 2023 US Open, then he will equal John McEnroe's (1979, 1980, 1981, and 1984) and Nadal's (2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019) tally of four US Open titles. Only Federer, Connors, and Pete Sampras have won the title five times, the joint-highest in Open Era.

Djokovic can equal Margaret Court's Grand Slam record

Djokovic is chasing his 24th Grand Slam, which will help him match the legendary Margaret Court. Currently, with 23 Grand Slams, Djokovic is tied with Serena Williams. He already holds the record for most Grand Slam titles in men's singles, but now, he eyes the overall record as well. Djokovic has steered clear of Nadal's tally of 22 titles.

Djokovic can script these records

Djokovic has made it to nine US Open finals, the most in men's singles in Open Era. Bill Tilden holds the overall record for reaching 10 finals (including stats from pre-Open Era too). Djokovic has lost six US Open finals, a record that he shares with Bill Johnston. If he loses the final again, then he will have the most runners-up honors.

Third player with 80-plus wins

Djokovic has a win/loss ratio of 81-13 in the US Open. He will look to extend his ratio of wins in the upcoming event. He has overtaken Andre Agassi's (79) tally, and only Connors (98) and Federer (89) are ahead of the Serbian.

