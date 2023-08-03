Manoj Tiwary retires from all forms of cricket: Details here

Sports

Manoj Tiwary retires from all forms of cricket: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 03, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

Tiwary last played for India in 2015 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The right-handed batter was a vital part of the Bengal team's batting line-up for almost two decades. He also represented India at the highest level and even owns a century in ODI cricket. Tiwary is now expected to shift his full focus on his political career. Here is more.

Will ever be grateful to this game: Manoj Tiwary

Tiwary made the major announcement on social media. "This game has given me everything; I mean every single thing that I had never dreamed of," wrote the 37-year-old. "Will ever be grateful to this game and to God, who has always been by my side throughout." "Thank you to all my coaches who have played a part in my cricketing achievements."

His First-Class and List A records

Tiwary made his professional debut in the 2004-05 Ranji Trophy. He did not take long in becoming a vital part of the Bengal team. In 141 First-Class games, he hammered 9,908 runs at 48.56 with the help of 29 tons and 45 fifties (HS: 303*). He also featured in 169 List A games, returning with 5,581 runs at 42.28 (50s: 40, 100s: 6).

Tiwary's numbers in T20 cricket

Tiwary has also made a significant mark in T20 cricket. He smashed 3,436 runs in 183 games at 28.39 with his strike rate being 116.43. The tally includes 15 fifties. Tiwary represented four franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rising Pune Supergiant. He scored 1,695 runs in 98 games at 28.72 (50s: 7).

His numbers at the highest level

Tiwary made his Team India debut in 2008 but could never cement his place in the team. His ODI ton against West Indies in 2011 remains the highlight of his international career. In 12 ODI appearances, he scored 287 runs at 26.09. He made 15 runs combined in three T20Is. The veteran last played for India in 2015.

Entry to politics

Tiwary entered politics in 2021 under the aegis of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). After winning the Shibpur constituency, he was appointed the Minister of Sports in the West Bengal government. Notably, he continued to play domestic cricket even after he was appointed the sports minister. He made 473 runs at 33.78 in the last season of the Ranji Trophy.

Tiwary pens down emotional note

Instagram post A post shared by mannirocks14 on August 3, 2023 at 1:39 pm IST

Share this timeline