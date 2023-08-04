Alex Hales retires from international cricket: Decoding his best knocks

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 04, 2023 | 08:44 pm 2 min read

Hales has played 156 matches for England across different formats (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England swashbuckling opener Alex Hales has drawn curtains to his international career. The 34-year-old has represented the Three Lions for over 12 years across 156 appearances in different formats. Hales will now focus mostly on franchise cricket from all over the globe. The 2022 T20 World Cup winner has played sensational knocks for England across different formats. Here we list his best performances.

England's first centurion in T20Is

Known for his exceptional ball-striking ability, Hales plundered Sri Lanka in a group-stage clash of the T20 World Cup in 2014. He hammered a 116* from 64 deliveries, studded with a whopping six maximums and seven boundaries. Hales's knock helped England win that match by six wickets and with four balls to spare. Notably, he became England's first centurion in T20Is.

A gritty knock on a tough Headingley pitch

Hales scored a valiant 86 against Sri Lanka in 2016 at Headingley in the first Test. In a fighting knock, Hales consumed 206 balls, slamming 12 fours. England were 83/5 before Hales and Jonny Bairstow (140*) added 141 runs. England managed 298/10 before bowling out Sri Lanka twice for 91 and 119 to win the match by an innings and 88 runs.

A record-breaking knock from Hales

Hales smashed a 133* off just 110 balls against Sri Lanka in the second ODI (Birmingham) back in 2016. Chasing 255, he and Jason Roy hammered the ball all around the park to reach the target in 35 overs without the loss of any wicket. Back then, it was the highest runs chased by a team in ODIs without losing a single wicket.

A stellar hand from the opener against Pakistan

Hales slapped a mighty 171-run knock against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2016. Back then it was the highest ODI score by an Englishman. Hales smashed 22 fours and four sixes in that innings from 122 balls. England amassed 444 runs which was their highest ODI total back then. It was a sublime knock from Hales which helped England win by 169 runs.

A T20 World Cup classic against India

His last effort for England helped them win the T20 World Cup last year. In that tournament, his best knock was the one against India in the semi-finals. Chasing 169, Hales and Jos Buttler gave England a flying start. His 47-ball 86* helped England win by 10 wickets with four overs to spare. ﻿Buttler also slapped an 80*, as they reached the finals.

