Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 100 T20I sixes: Stats

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 100 T20I sixes: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 09, 2023 | 12:19 am 2 min read

SKY is the third Indian with 100 T20I sixes

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 100 sixes in T20 Internationals. The senior batter reached this mark in the 3rd T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Suryakumar is also the fastest Indian to complete a century of maximums in the format. He smashed a 44-ball 83 that helped India chase 160 in a must-win match. Here are the key stats.

SKY's joint-fastest fifty in T20Is

Suryakumar stamped his authority right from the first ball. He struck a four and six off his first two balls after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early. There was no looking back for SKY as he kept punishing the Caribbean bowlers. He brought up his 14th T20I half-century off 23 balls, his joint-fastest in the format. SKY smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes.

100 sixes in the format

During the chase, Suryakumar hammered his 100th six in T20Is. He raced to 100 T20I maximums in his 49th innings, the joint second-fastest to this mark along with Chris Gayle. Only WI's Evin Lewis smashed 100 T20I sixes in fewer innings (48). Notably, Suryakumar is the third Indian after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with 100 sixes in the format.

A look at his T20I stats

Suryakumar has been ruling the format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,780 runs in 51 T20Is at 45.64, striking at 174.33. The tally includes three centuries and 14 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

SKY has 272 sixes in T20s

Earlier this year, Suryakumar completed 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. He touched this mark in his 258th appearance in the format. While he averages over 35 in the format, his strike rate is 151.43. The tally includes 272 sixes.

How did the match pan out?

Brandon King and Kyle Mayers made a sturdy start after WI elected to bat. Although the former smashed a run-a-ball 42, the Caribbeans faced a collapse. Skipper Rovman Powell smashed a ferocious 40(19), taking WI to 159/5. Indian openers Jaiswal and Shubman Gill fell cheaply, but SKY's innings took the match away from WI. Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya got India home.

Share this timeline