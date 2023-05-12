Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs GT: Pitch report (Wankhede Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 12, 2023, 09:43 am 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational at home this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 57 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans lock horns at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday (May 11). Table-toppers GT have eight wins in 11 games and one more victory would officially seal their playoff berth. Meanwhile, MI have clinched six of their 11 matches. Here we look at the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Wankhede is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The toss-winning captain will look to chase, given the record of the venue and also considering the dew factor here. Bowlers have had a tough time as the average run rate here this season is 10.04.

A look at the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won four of the five games here this season. 8.48 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. However, among 109 IPL clashes, batting-first teams have bagged only 48 wins. 60 matches have ended in the chasing team's favor (1 tie). MI have won three of their five home games in IPL 2023.

A look at MI's record at the Wankhede Stadium

Overall, the five-time champions have a stellar home record. MI have won 47 out of 76 IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium. One of their wins has come in the Super Over. Only Kolkata Knight Riders (47 at Eden Gardens) have won as many games at a venue. Notably, the Titans have played four games at Wankhede and emerged winners thrice.

Here are the key performers

The in-form Suryakumar Yadav has clobbered 239 runs in five games here this season, striking at 204.27. Piyush Chawla has scalped six wickets in five home games this year, conceding runs at 7.47. GT skipper Hardik Pandya has recorded 583 runs and 24 wickets in 34 IPL outings here. Mohammed Shami has returned with 16 wickets in just nine IPL games here (ER: 7.94).

What can be the Playing XIs?

MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, and Jason Behrendorff. GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami. Impact subs: Tilak Varma and Alzarri Joseph.

