Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offenses: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 16, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of four offenses under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of four offenses under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code. Samuels, who was charged by the International Cricket Council in September 2021, was found guilty after he exercised his right to a hearing before an independent anti-corruption tribunal. The tribunal will now decide on a sanction after considering the submissions of each party.

Charges relate to 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10

As per ESPNcricinfo, the charges relate to the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, a tournament held under the backing of the ECB. Samuels was part of the Karnataka Tuskers squad in that tournament. However, he did not get to play a single game.

Samuels was found guilty of the following

Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute. Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation. Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

