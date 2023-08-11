Moises Caicedo transfer: Chelsea favorites, despite Liverpool agreeing £111m deal

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 11, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

The Brighton midfielder saw Liverpool agree to a record deal worth £111m and a medical was lined up (Photo credit: Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)

21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo is a hot property and his transfer saga has taken a new turn on Friday. The Brighton midfielder saw Liverpool agree to a record deal worth £111m and a medical was lined up. However, Chelsea, who have chased the player throughout the summer, are the favorites to get his signature. Here's how the transfer saga unfolded.

Why does this story matter?

In the ongoing transfer window, Brighton rejected a series of bids from Chelsea for Caicedo. Brighton had set a fee over £100m for Caicedo and nobody matched the same before Liverpool gate crashed. Chelsea too offered a bid on Thursday. It was up to £100m. Brighton agreed a deal with the highest bidder. However, Caicedo has snubbed Liverpool and only wants Chelsea.

Caicedo only wants Chelsea move, snubs Liverpool

As per Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo has informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea. Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since the end of May. Chelsea are set to bid again to get the deal done with Brighton.

Liverpool had a medical booked for Caicedo

Liverpool got all their paperwork in place with Brighton after agreeing to a deal by meeting Thursday's deadline. The Reds had a medical booked for Caicedo and Jurgen Klopp too spoke to the player. However, Chelsea did not give up on the Caicedo deal until contracts prepared by Liverpool and Brighton were signed. So far, nothing has been signed.

Klopp confirmed Liverpool had a deal agreed

Liverpool manager Klopp said in his press conference on Friday that a deal was agreed. "I got told I can confirm the Moisés Caicedo deal is agreed with the club. With the player, we will have to see. Medical today? I can't tell you, I don't know," he said. "We give it a go and the club have really stretched it to be honest."

Costliest signing for an English club

Chelsea have to match Liverpool's bid to get Caicedo which in turn will make him the costliest transfer by a British club. Chelsea's £106.8m signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica is the costliest fee paid till now. Arsenal paid £105m for Declan Rice this summer.

