Bayern claim sensational 4-3 win over Liverpool in pre-season friendly

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 02, 2023 | 09:33 pm 1 min read

Liverpool suffered their maiden defeat of pre-season as Frans Kratzig's stunning stoppage-time strike secured a 4-3 win for Bayern Munich

Liverpool suffered their maiden defeat of pre-season as Frans Kratzig's stunning stoppage-time strike secured a 4-3 win for Bayern Munich in Singapore. Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk put Liverpool in a commanding position but Bayern responded through Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane to go level at the break. Luiz Diaz's goal was canceled out by Josip Stanisic before Kratzig scored for Bayern.

There's still work to do, says Van Dijk

32-year-old Van Dijk told LFCTV: "[There's] so many good things and things we have to improve." "They [Bayern] are a very good opponent and they punish you if you are not on it for a split second - that is what happened today. There's still work to do - and that is what we are going to do," he added.

