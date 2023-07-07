Sports

Paris Saint-Germain sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio: Decoding his stats

Paris Saint-Germain sign Real Madrid's Marco Asensio: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 02:16 am 2 min read

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Marco Asensio

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Marco Asensio, who has joined on a three-year deal until 2026. Asensio left Real Madrid after spending seven seasons. He enjoyed a successful time, going on to lift a host of trophies. PSG also announced the signing of Milan Skriniar from Inter on a five-year deal. Both players arrived for free. Here we decode Asensio's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Asensio made 51 appearances for Real in 2022-23 but wasn't the first choice. He will now be hoping for regular football at PSG after struggling to start for Real in recent years. PSG's new manager Luis Enrique has worked with Asensio previously while in charge of the Spain national team. He will be wanting to use the winger well and get results.

Asensio's stats at Real Madrid

Asensio went on to clock 286 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 61 times. As per Footystats, Asensio also chipped in with 29 assists. He scored 10-plus goals in four seasons here, including 12 each both in 2021-22 and 2022-23. In La Liga, the Spaniard went on to make 191 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 37 times and making 21 assists.

Breaking down Asensio's 2022-23 La Liga season in numbers

In the 2022-23 season, Asensio made 31 La Liga appearances, scoring nine goals and making six assists. As per Opta, seven of his nine goals came from inside the box. He created 41 chances and smashed the woodwork twice. Asensio had 25 shots on target and notched a pass accuracy of 87.85%. He made 16 tackles and completed 23 take-ons.

A look at his club career stats

Asensio started his career with Mallorca B, scoring thrice (14 games). He joined the senior team the same season (2013-14) and made 20 appearances, scoring once. He made 36 appearances in 2014-15 (six goals). He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Espanyol (M37 G4).

Asensio won 16 club honors with Real

Asensio won three La Liga titles with Real in 2016-17, 2019-20, and 2021-22. He won the Copa del Rey in 2022-23, besides two Spanish Super Cups in 2017 and 2022. He won three UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cup honors, and four FIFA Club World Cup trophies. Overall, he won a whopping 16 club honors with Real.

Share this timeline