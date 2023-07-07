Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev reaches third round: Key stats

2023 Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 01:40 am 1 min read

Medvedev won the contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has reached the third round round at the 2023 Wimbledon after overcoming Adrian Mannarino in straight sets. Medvedev won the contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. With this win, Medvedev has reached the third round or more at Wimbledon for the fourth time. Medvedev was at his best once again after defeating Arthur Fery in the first round. Here's more.

Key numbers for Medvedev

With this win, Medvedev's Wimbledon tally reads 10-4. Overall at Grand Slams, his win-loss record is 61-23. In 2023, Medvedev reached the third round at Australian Open before being eliminated in the first round at Roland Garros. On the ATP Tour, his record in 2023 reads 43-8. He has already won five honors this season.

Medvedev pulls one back against Mannarino (H2H)

Before this match, Mannarino dominated the scenes against Medvedev, keeping a 4-2 lead in terms of the head-to-head meetings. Mannarino overcame Medvedev earlier this season at s-Hertogenbosch.

Here are the match stats

In terms of the match stats, Medvedev doled out seven aces compared to his opponent's two. Medvedev committed three double faults, much higher than Mannarino's nil. Medvedev clocked a 79% win on the first serve and converted 6/12 break points.

Share this timeline