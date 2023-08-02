Premier League 2023-24: Top signings in the ongoing transfer window

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 02, 2023 | 03:17 pm 3 min read

Declan Rice has joined Arsenal for club record fee of £105m (Photo credit: Twitter/@_DeclanRice)

The Premier League 2023-24 season is set to start from August 11 onward. As usual, the summer transfer window has been engaging for teams, who look to build well and get a shape. While Manchester City, in recent times, have made it a one-horse race, other teams have catch-up work to do. Here we rate the best summer signings of the 2023 transfer window.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig by paying his release clause of £60m. The Hungarian midfielder has brilliant ball control and will offer tactical flexibility with his multi-functional abilities. He scored 20 goals and provided 21 assists for Leipzig in 91 appearances in all competitions. Szoboszlai will bring in that energy in midfield that Jurgen Klopp's men are lacking in recent times.

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea

Another player from the Bundesliga, who will excite Chelsea fans in the upcoming season. The Blues have signed Christopher Nkunku for £52m from Leipzig. Nkunku can slot in multiple positions in the forward line and will offer great options for manager Mauricio Pochettino. He clocked 70 goals and 44 assists in 172 appearances for Leipzig. He is a player with speed and technical ability.

Mateo Kovacic, Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic joined Manchester City for £30m from Chelsea. Kovacic has been roped in as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who joined Barcelona. He made 221 appearances for Chelsea and scored six goals in all competitions. He also provided 15 assists. In the Premier League, Kovacic has made 142 appearances, scoring four times and making 13 assists.

Declan Rice, Arsenal

A Premier League veteran with West Ham, Declan Rice made the move to Arsenal for £105m. The Gunners were very close to winning the league last season and with Rice's arrival, they will hope to improve. One of the best multi-faceted defensive midfielders, Rice will offer great stability. He ended up with 15 goals, besides providing 12 assists for West Ham.

Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool

Liverpool roped in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for what is understood to be an initial fee of around £35m. As per Sky Sports, the fee could rise to £55m. Liverpool value the player highly and his versatility is what interested them. The 2022 World Cup winner managed 112 appearances, scoring 20 goals and making eight assists for the Seagulls.

Mason Mount, Manchester United

Manchester United completed the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m. The overall fee for Mount could rise to £60m depending on success and appearances over several seasons. With Mount now in, United get a versatile player, capable of playing in several positions. Mount's work rate in and out of possession will help United.

