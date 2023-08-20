Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City beat Newcastle 1-0: Key stats

Sports

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City beat Newcastle 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 20, 2023 | 03:27 am 2 min read

Manchester City beat Newcastle United 1-0 on matchday two of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City beat Newcastle United 1-0 on matchday two of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Newcastle, who are considered as serious title challengers this season, were reminded by champions City, who are the boss. Julian Alvarez's brilliant first-half strike was enough to maintain City's winning start to the season against a determined Magpies team. Successive clean sheets will please Pep Guardiola.

Key records for Man City

As per Opta, Phil Foden created seven chances from open play against Newcastle. This is his most in a single Premier League game, in what was his 131st appearance in the competition. As per Squawka, Manchester City have won 17 consecutive home games across all competitions for the first time in the club's history. They have kept 11 clean sheets during this time.

How did the match pan out?

Foden set up Alvarez's goal and went on to create more chances after the break. Erling Haaland was subdued and wasted a glorious chance. Newcastle were solid in midfield but it was in the final third where they were found wanting. City were rock solid. Newcastle did not manage a shot on target until the 70th minute and didn't do enough late on.

Here are the match stats

Manchester City clocked 14 attempts, managing four shots on target. Newcastle had seven attempts with just one shot on target. City had 60% ball possession and managed a pass accuracy of 89%. City won three corners to Newcastle's nil.

Key numbers for Foden and Alvarez

In 131 PL matches, Foden now has 19 assists. On the other hand, Alvarez scored his 10th goal for City in the Premier League (33 appearances). In 53 matches for City, Alvarez has 18 goals and five assists.

Share this timeline