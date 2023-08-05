Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 05, 2023 | 09:02 pm 2 min read

Chelsea have completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25m (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25m. The 25-year-old moves to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year deal. Sanchez went on to make 23 league appearances for Brighton last season before losing his starting place to Jason Steele. He will now fight for a berth against Kepa Arrizabalaga. Here we decode Sanchez's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea needed a keeper after Edouard Mendy left the club to join the Saudi Pro League. In Sanchez, Chelsea get a sturdy figure who can rise to the occasion in what is the biggest move in his career. He is Chelsea's sixth summer signing and it remains to be seen how Mauricio Pochettino goes about his business.

Career stats for Sanchez

Sanchez made his Brighton debut in the 2020-21 season and went on to make 90 appearances across three seasons. Before that, he spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Forest Green Rovers and the 2019-20 season at Rochdale, making 17 and 35 appearances respectively.

Breaking down his Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Sanchez has made a total of 87 appearances in the Premier League across three seasons, including 23 last season. As per Opta, Sanchez made 48 saves, including 34 from inside the box. He also went on to make five penalty saves. He made three interceptions and 14 clearances. Sanchez kept six clean sheets and conceded 30 goals.

