Will Sunil Chhetri miss the 2023 King's Cup? Details here

Sports

Will Sunil Chhetri miss the 2023 King's Cup? Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 05, 2023 | 07:51 pm 3 min read

Sunil Chhetri has scored 92 goals for the India (Photo credit: Twitter/@AIFF)

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has agreed to allow skipper Sunil Chhetri to skip the upcoming King's Cup in Thailand. Chhetri, earlier came up with the plea, as he wants to stay close to his wife, Sonam as they are expecting their first child. The King's Cup starting on September 7 coincides with Sonam's expected delivery date. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Chhetri has been in sublime form for the Blue Tigers in recent times. He led India to three titles this year. He scored five goals in the 2023 SAFF Championship as India lifted their ninth honor. India will surely miss the presence of Chhetri in Thailand but Stimac has vowed to use this scenario to hand more opportunities to young strikers.

Chhetri's plea to Stimac

On the eve of Chhetri's 39th birthday, he gave an interview to Hindustan Times where he spoke on different things. There he made a request to Stimac. "I will go to the Asian Games. But I'm really looking forward to being a father. I will request coach not to include me in King's Cup because it's very close to the delivery date," Chhetri requested.

Stimac wants to try out a few forwards

Stimac believes that Chhetri needs to be with his family on the birth of his first child. He further added that he will try out a few players in these matches. "These are friendly games, so I don't see any reason not to let our skipper stay near his wife," Stimac told RevSportz. "We will use this opportunity to see a few players."

King's Cup starts on September 7

The King's Cup will commence on September 7 in Thailand. Apart from India and hosts, Thailand, teams like Iraq and Lebanon will fight it out for the title. This is the 49th edition of the knockout tournament. Tajikistan won the title last year.

Chhetri is included in the Asian Games squad

Although he will miss the King's Cup, Chhetri will join the Indian team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. After a lot of struggle, the Indian men's and women's football teams have been allowed to feature in the multi-nation event. India are clubbed alongside hosts China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh in Group A. Chhetri is one of the three overage players in the squad.

Here's the Indian men's squad for the 2023 Asian Games

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem. Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai. Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh. Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.

Share this timeline