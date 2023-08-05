Manchester United sign Rasmus Hojlund for £72m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 05, 2023 | 05:23 pm 2 min read

The deal for Hojlund is worth an initial £64m, plus £8m in performance-related add-ons (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United have completed their third signing of the ongoing summer transfer window by landing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. United manager Erik ten Hag was desperate to add a striker and identified the young Danish international. The deal for Hojlund is worth an initial £64m, plus £8m in performance-related add-ons. He has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Why does this story matter?

With Anthony Martial riddled with injuries, United needed a proper number nine to lead the line. In Hojlund, they get a player who has explosive pace, power, and physicality. It will be a huge task to ask Hojlund to deliver right away as he isn't a finished product but is still improving and learning the trades. Hojlund is confident to lead United's attack.

Hojlund's career stats

Hojlund started his career in the Danish Superliga with Copenhagen, making 32 appearances and scoring five goals. He moved to the Austrian Bundesliga midway through the 2021-22 season and joined Sturn Graz. He scored 12 goals in 21 games. Midway through the very next season, he joined Italian side Atalanta and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances. Overall, he has four club career assists.

Breaking down his numbers in the Serie A 2022-23 season

Hojlund made 32 appearances for Atalanta in Serie A 2022-23, scoring nine goals and making two assists. As per Opta, eight of his goals came from inside the box. Out of his 44 shots (excluding blocks), 28 were on target. He created 24 chances and clocked a 74.29% pass accuracy. He completed 28 take-ons, besides winning 33 aerial duels and 64 ground duels.

Hojlund has a hat-trick for Denmark

Hojlund has made six appearances for Denmark, scoring six times in six games. He scored a hat-trick versus Finland at the Euro Qualifiers in March 2023. At the club level, he has won one trophy (Danish Superliga in 2021-22). In terms of transfers, Hojlund made a €1.95m move to Sturm Graz from Copenhagen before Atalanta spent €17.20m for his services.

