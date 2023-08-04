Premier League 2023-24: Five new signings to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 04, 2023 | 08:59 pm 3 min read

Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

The Premier League has always been a litmus test for many footballers from all across the globe. Over the years, the league has seen several youngsters turn into superstars just by their sheer performances. This summer, teams have signed some exciting talents who may play a role in deciding their side's fortunes for the upcoming season. The league starts on August 11. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Premier League outfits have flexed their financial muscle in this summer transfer window and have roped in their desired targets. Newcastle United have also made some exciting inclusions and the usual 'Big Six' have also done able business. Here we look at players who moved to the Premier League this summer from other top European leagues and their desired stats.

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund has joined Manchester United from Atalanta for a whopping £72m. The 20-year-old striker scored 10 times in 34 appearances for Atalanta last season. Hojlund is known for his explosive pace, power, and physicality. Erik ten Hag wanted to get a number nine and Hojlund can make it big. Just 20 years old, Hojlund looks confident and will want to settle in well.

Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City

Manchester City have bolstered their backline by signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77.6m. The Croatian youngster has developed into one of the best defenders in Europe. Gvardiol, who is a left-footed defender fits seamlessly in the City backline. He can handle all the defensive duties and is also a brilliant ball progressor. He made 4.4 progressive passes per 90 minutes last season.

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United

Newcastle United's £55m signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is a statement of intent from the Magpies. With their return to the Champions League after 20 years, Tonali can be a vital asset for them. He can be the orchestrator in midfield for Newcastle with his exceptional passing range. Notably, Tonali clocked two goals and seven assists in the Serie A last season.

Andre Onana, Manchester United

Manchester United roped in Andre Onana for £47.2m from Inter Milan. He will replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. Considered one of the most confident ball-playing goalkeepers, Onana will take an active part in United's build-up. He can break the lines with his pinpoint passing. Onana had a 72.09 save percentage last season in the Serie A (62 saves), proving his shot-stopping prowess.

Jurrien Timber, Arsenal

A valuable addition to Arsenal's backline, Jurrien Timber has joined for £34m from Ajax. A young defender who is equally adept as a center-back or at right-back, Timber will add flexibility and depth to Mikel Arteta's team. Despite his age, Timber has great leadership traits. His off-the-ball movement helps him operate as a full-back. His natural defensive attributes are also very sound.

