Delhi HC dismisses Jacqueline's plea in ₹200cr money laundering case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed actor Jacqueline Fernandez 's petition to quash the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) complaint against her in a ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar . Justice Anish Dayal rejected her plea on Thursday, which also sought to quash the second supplementary chargesheet of the ED in this case. The proceedings are currently pending in a Delhi trial court.

Defense stance Fernandez was victim of Chandrasekhar's attack, claimed her petition Fernandez argued that she was a victim of Chandrasekhar's maliciously targeted attack. She claimed the ED's evidence showed she didn't commit money laundering as defined under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and wasn't in possession of proceeds of crime. The actor also contended that Aditi Singh's complaint against Chandrasekhar didn't allege any active aid or abetment from her side.

Bail details Bail granted to Fernandez in 2022 ED's case against her is linked to Chandrasekhar's alleged cheating and extortion of money from Singh, the wife of former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. It is based on the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) separate case in the matter. While EOW is probing Chandrasekhar for committing fraud inside the jail, ED is concerned with his money laundering racket. EOW has established Fernandez as a witness, but ED has named her a co-accused.