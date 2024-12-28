Summarize Simplifying... In short January 2025 is packed with Hindi film releases.

With a mix of mystery, history, patriotism, and action, there's something for every cinema lover.

January 2025: Bollywood's big-ticket releases

'Fateh,' 'Azaad': Hindi films releasing in January 2025

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Dec 28, 2024

What's the story January 2025 will be an exciting month for Bollywood as many high-profile films are lined up for release. The lineup features a diverse range of genres, from cybercrime thrillers to historical dramas. This comes after a trend set in previous years where major releases in January have greatly impacted the overall annual performance of the film industry.

'Fateh' and 'Santosh'

January 10 will witness Fateh's release, starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film narrates the story of a respected man with a mysterious past who joins hands with an ethical hacker to combat cybercrime. Shahana Goswami's Santosh, shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, will also be released on the same day.

'Emergency' and 'Azaad'

January 17 will see the release of Emergency, a film based on India's Emergency period (June 25, 1975-March 21, 1977). The movie stars Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and highlights events that occurred under her leadership. Ajay Devgn's Azaad will also be released on the same day. Debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani star in the lead roles in this Abhishek Kapoor directorial.

'Sky Force' and 'Deva'

The patriotic film Sky Force is also scheduled to release on January 24. Starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, the film celebrates one of the Indian Air Force's greatest victories. Ending the month's releases is Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. This action-packed drama follows a brilliant but rebellious police officer who uncovers lies and betrayal while working on a high-profile case. It will be released on January 31.