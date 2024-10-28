Summarize Simplifying... In short The 'Singham' franchise's longest film is 'Simmba', running for two hours and 38 minutes, not 'Singham Again'.

The upcoming 'Singham Again' will see the return of previous stars, with Padukone debuting as Lady Singham and Shroff as Satya.

Additionally, Salman Khan will make a cameo as Chulbul Pandey from the 'Dabangg' series, hinting at his significant role in future Cop Universe films.

'Singham Again' to release on November 1

Not 'Singham Again,' 'Simmba' is the longest 'Singham' franchise film

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:16 pm Oct 28, 202407:16 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film of 2024, Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, will hit the screens on November 1. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has revealed the movie's runtime is two hours and 24 minutes (144 minutes). The film has also received a U/A rating from the CBFC. This latest addition to Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Run-time comparison

'Singham Again' compared to previous cop universe films

The first film in Shetty's Cop Universe, Singham (2011), had a runtime of two hours and 23 minutes. Its sequel, Singham Returns (2014), was a tad shorter at two hours and 22 minutes. The third installment, Simmba (2018) starring Singh, ran for two hours and 38 minutes while Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021) clocked in at two hours and 25 minutes. Thus, Singham Again is one of the longer films in the series but still shorter than Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Cameo appearance

'Singham Again' to feature Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey

In Singham Again, Devgn, Kapoor Khan, Singh, and Kumar will return to their roles from previous films. Padukone will debut as Shakti Shetty or Lady Singham while Shroff will play Satya. Kapoor and Jackie will be the antagonists. Interestingly, Salman Khan is also expected to cameo as his cop character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series. A source told Pinkvilla that while Pandey's role in Singham Again is small, he will have a significant part in future Cop Universe films.