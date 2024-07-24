In short Simplifying... In short Rohit Shetty, renowned for his star-studded casts, finds satisfaction in actors bringing his characters to life rather than just having big names in his films.

Celebrating 33 years of partnership with Ajay Devgn, Shetty is set to release their 13th film together, 'Singham Again', featuring a stellar ensemble including Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone.

The film, marking the continuation of their successful collaboration, is set to hit the cinemas this Diwali.

Rohit Shetty on casting Bollywood stars

How does Rohit Shetty feel over casting the biggest stars

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:59 pm Jul 24, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently voiced his satisfaction when prominent actors play the roles he writes for them. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shetty discussed his forthcoming projects and his feelings about casting some of Bollywood's biggest names in his films. His career, spanning over two decades, has seen him work with a host of talented stars including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Kajol.

Casting triumph

Shetty's joy over successful ensemble casts

When questioned about his triumph in assembling impressive ensemble casts, Shetty expressed his joy when actors agree to collaborate and portray the characters he has crafted for them. "I am always happy and satisfied about that rather than being 'See, I got this star to my film.' More than that, it's like 'We have written and thought of this actor to play this character and they're performing this.' That is the satisfaction that you get," Shetty stated.

Enduring partnership

Shetty marks 33 years of brotherhood with Ajay Devgn

Shetty recently commemorated his 33-year-long camaraderie with Ajay Devgn by posting a nostalgic video marking 13 years of their film Singham. The video disclosed that on the same day, Devgn concluded shooting for their upcoming movie Singham Again. "This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90's when I was working under him," Shetty revealed.

Ensemble cast

Star-studded cast will appear in his next, 'Singham Again'

The forthcoming movie Singham Again boasts a star-studded cast including Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, Dayanand Shetty, and Ashutosh Rana. The film signifies the continuation of the successful partnership between Shetty and Devgn. "33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali," Shetty concluded in his video message.