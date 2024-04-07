Next Article

Box office: Tabu-Kareena-Kriti's 'Crew' crosses ₹50cr mark in India

By Tanvi Gupta 12:07 pm Apr 07, 202412:07 pm

What's the story The comedy heist film Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, is steadily approaching the ₹100cr mark at the worldwide box office. As per a recent update from Ektaa Kapoor—one of the film's producers—Crew has already surpassed ₹90cr globally. Meanwhile, in India, the film triumphantly crossed the ₹50cr mark on Saturday (day 9). Here's a day-wise breakdown of collections.

Earnings surge

'Crew' witnessed a significant surge on day 9; minted ₹5.25cr

Following an impressive opening with ₹9.25cr on March 29, the comedy film witnessed a notable decline in numbers starting from its first Monday and continued to decrease thereafter. However, on Saturday (day 9), Crew experienced a significant surge in earnings, amassing ₹5.25cr compared to ₹3.75cr on Friday (day 8). As a result, its box office collection now stands at ₹52.7cr. Meanwhile, it enjoyed an overall 19.59% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Upcoming competition

'Crew' anticipated to regain momentum in second weekend

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and Balaji Motion Pictures, Crew is expected to maintain this momentum during its second weekend with no major releases in sight. However, it will face stiff competition from the highly-anticipated Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn﻿'s Maidaan—both scheduled for release on Wednesday (April 10).

About the movie

From plot to cast: Here's everything about 'Crew'

Apart from the three leading ladies, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee) leads Kohinoor Airlines and enjoys a life of luxury despite declaring bankruptcy and failing to pay his 4,000-member staff. Jasmine (Kapoor Khan), Geeta (Tabu), and Divya (Sanon) are air hostesses at his airline who plot to rob him, successfully executing a heist while racing against the clock.

Statement

Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan recently called herself 'Diljit Girl Forever'

Kapoor Khan recently engaged in an "ask me anything" session on Instagram, where fans eagerly inquired about her favorite scene from Crew. In response, Kapoor shared a GIF of a popular scene from the film. Another fan queried about her favorite song from the movie, to which the actor posted the Naina song in the background and shared a still from the number, captioning it with, "Diljit girl forever." Dosanjh has sung it alongside Badshah.