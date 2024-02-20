Films based on William Shakespeare's plays earned this much

'Anyone But You,' 'Romeo + Juliet': Highest grossing Shakespeare adaptations

What's the story The romantic comedy Anyone But You—featuring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell—made history recently as the top-grossing live-action William Shakespeare adaptation, raking in a whopping $189M worldwide. Based on Shakespeare's beloved play Much Ado About Nothing, the film centers on Beatrice and Benedict's love story. Despite mixed reviews, moviegoers have been captivated. ABY aside, here's a list of Shakespearean adaptations that ruled the box office.

But first, here's a quick look at 'ABY's numbers

Will Gluck's film was released on December 22, 2023. Securing the 30th spot on the US chart for 2023, it claimed the title of the highest-grossing live-action romantic comedy of the year. The film also surpassed hits like Meg 2: The Trench and The Marvels. Its success is mostly credited to its engaging storyline, where Beatrice and Benedict are tricked into falling in love.

#1

'Romeo + Juliet' (1996): Second-highest-grossing Shakespearean film

Baz Luhrmann's 1996 rendition of Romeo & Juliet was a box-office smash hit. The film raked in a staggering $147.6M globally against its $14.5M budget. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, their unforgettable performances breathe life into a timeless tale of forbidden love amid the fiery conflict between their feuding families. It succeeded adaptations by George Cukor in 1936 and Franco Zeffirelli in 1968.

#2

'West Side Story' (2021)

While the 2021 West Side Story didn't set the box office on fire—grossing only $76M against a $100M budget—it managed to captivate audiences. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. This modern take on the classic Romeo & Juliet tale brought Shakespeare's timeless themes of love and loss to a new generation.

#3

'She's the Man' (2006)

Directed by Andy Fickman, the star-studded film She's the Man is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Featuring Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, Laura Ramsey, Vinnie Jones, and David Cross, the movie emerged as a moderate commercial success, grossing $57M. The storyline revolves around teenager Viola Hastings, who enters her brother's new boarding school pretending to be a boy to join the boys' soccer team.

#4

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Gil Junger's 10 Things I Hate About You is inspired by Shakespeare's comedy, The Taming of the Shrew. Retold in a late-1990s American high school setting, the film earned $53.5M and featured Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger. Providing breakthrough roles for Stiles and Ledger—the film is celebrated as a classic in the teen film genre. A decade later, it inspired an eponymous television reboot.