Martin Scorsese joins cast of 'In the Hand of Dante'

What's the story Martin Scorsese, known for his steadfast filmmaking career, is soon going to be seen acting. Per Variety, he is set to appear in a small yet significant role in Julian Schnabel's upcoming crime mystery film, In the Hand of Dante. Scorsese joins an already-announced star-studded cast, which includes Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, and Al Pacino. Adapted from Nick Tosches's eponymous novel, the story weaves between the 14th and 21st centuries.

Why does this story matter?

This isn't the first time Scorsese has taken on an acting role. Previously, he made brief cameo appearances in films like Anna Pavlova (1983) and Round Midnight (1986). Speaking of his films, Taxi Driver (1976) featured Scorsese briefly appearing as a passenger in a taxi. Interestingly, he recently made a cameo in his acclaimed film Killers of the Flower Moon. Notably, this film has secured 10 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

First, understand the plot of 'In the Hand of Dante'

The plot revolves around the original manuscript of Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy, which surfaces in a black-market smuggling ring in New York City. Isaac's character, Nick, is hired by the mob to authenticate it. Unable to resist temptation, Nick steals the manuscript and embarks on a dark, violent journey from a metaphorical Hell to Paradise with his love Giulietta. Meanwhile, Alighieri's own story unfolds as he escapes a loveless marriage and flees to Sicily to create his masterpiece.

Who is Dante Alighieri?

Alighieri was an Italian poet who created The Divine Comedy. Widely regarded as one of the most important poems of the Middle Ages, it stands as the greatest literary work in the Italian language. Alighieri earned recognition as one of the country's national poets and an eminent literary figure in the Western world.

Scorsese's character will guide Alighieri on his journey

Schnabel revealed that Scorsese's character of a sage—whose name has not been disclosed—was sent by Italian poet Guido Cavalcanti to guide Alighieri on his journey in The Divine Comedy. The character has been influencing Alighieri for 20 years, with their meetings condensed into a few visits. Schnabel added that Alighieri likely only cared about this character's opinion of his work. Schnabel praised the 81-year-old filmmaker's performance, stating, "You can't take your eyes off him."

Production has recruited A-list talent

In the Hands of Dante also stars British musician and actor Benjamin Clementine as a demonic figure who shifts between past and present. Other notable cast members include John Malkovich and Louis Cancelmi. The indie film was primarily shot in Italy and may debut at the Venice Film Festival. Producers include Jon Kilik, Francesco Melzi d'Eril, and Schnabel's son, Olmo. Notably, Scorsese also serves as an executive producer.

