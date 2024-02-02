Shiv Rawail will direct Alia-Sharvari in YRF's spy thriller

What's the story Aditya Chopra's spy thriller universe began in 2012 with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger and since then, it has spawned Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Now, Yash Raj Films is gearing up for the first female-led spy thriller in this universe, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and the production house has chosen The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail to helm the film. Production is set to kick off in the latter half of 2024.

Chopra is confident in Rawail's abilities

A source recently told Pinkvilla, "The Railway Men is among the most appreciated shows on the digital world and Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe." "Chopra and Rawail have been discussing the association for a while now and the things are now on the paper."

Rawail has started working on the project

Rawail has a history with Chopra, having worked as an assistant director on multiple of his productions. Reportedly, Rawail has already started his prep work. "It's an ambitious film for all the stakeholders and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience." "There will lot of surprises in this yet-to-be-titled spy saga as the idea is to add new flavor to the already existing universe," added the source.

Upcoming films in the YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe is currently waiting for its next entry, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and reportedly, Kiara Advani. Then, Rawail's project will reportedly be the seventh in the franchise. There is also Pathaan Vs Tiger slated to be shot, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman. It will tentatively be directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Take a quick look at Rawail's journey

Son of producer Rita Rawail, Shiv has worked as an assistant director on Dhoom 3 (2013), a second assistant director on Fan (2016), and a first assistant director on Befikre (2016). The lattermost was directed by Chopra, while the other two were bankrolled by him. The Railway Men, which premiered on Netflix in November, was also produced by YRF Entertainment, the streaming arm of YRF.