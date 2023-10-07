5 most-followed Indians on Instagram: Virat leads, Alia at 4th

These are the most followed Indians on Instagram

We are living in the digital renaissance age, where one's social media presence has become consequential to their work. No matter the field a celebrity hails from, it is pivotal to build an impressive online footprint to demonstrate influence and popularity. On Friday, actor Alia Bhatt became the fourth most followed Indian on Instagram. In light of this, let's look at the top five.

Virat Kohli (260M followers)

Virat Kohli is at the top of his game both on and off the field, and it translates into his massive following on Instagram. Not only does the terrific batter post about cricket, but he also gives peeks into his life and uploads photos with his wife-actor Anushka Sharma. He is also quite a frontrunner when it comes to advertising on the photo-sharing app.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (89.5M followers)

With a presence both in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spread her wings and how! She's admired by audiences of both industries, and her association with brands such as Victoria's Secret and Bulgari means that she's now a globally recognized face. PCJ's Instagram is a gift that keeps on giving—BTS from shoots, project promotions, and adorable images with her daughter and husband.

Shraddha Kapoor (83.4M followers)

Shraddha Kapoor, who has made a name for herself through movies like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Stree, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is only behind Kohli and PCJ. Apart from her films, she is loved by the audience for the way she stays miles away from controversies and is tagged as down-to-earth and humble during her media interactions.

Alia Bhatt (80M followers)

Films like Raazi, Udta Punjab, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Gully Boy have enriched Bhatt's filmography. The year 2022 was especially worthwhile for her—she had a cameo in RRR; GK and Brahmastra released; she ventured into production with Darlings; married Ranbir Kapoor, and gave birth to their daughter Raha. Multiple such events mean she dominates headlines and now is at the fourth spot on Instagram!

Narendra Modi (79.9M followers)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi features in fifth place in this list. As the leader of the world's largest democracy, it is not surprising that he has so many active followers. To compare him with his counterparts, US President Joe Biden has 17.4M followers, while United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is followed by 2.8M people. Interestingly, the Indian PM does not follow anyone.