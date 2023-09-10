Rohit Sharma smokes his 50th ODI fifty, joins these names

Sports

Rohit Sharma smokes his 50th ODI fifty, joins these names

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 10, 2023 | 04:53 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma opened his account with a six (Source: X/@BCCI)

India skipper Rohit Sharma smoked a sensational half-century against arch-nemesis Pakistan in the Super Fours Match 3 of the 2023 Asia Cup. The veteran was positive in his approach as he hammered 56 runs off just 49 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries and four maximums. Notably, this was his 50th fifty in ODI cricket. Here we look at his stats.

An innings of intent from Rohit

Rohit made his intentions clear straightaway, smashing Shaheen Afridi for a six in the very first over. He and Shubman Gill (58) gave Pakistan pacers a hard time, adding 121 runs for the first wicket. While Rohit was watchful against the challenging deliveries, he dispatched the poor ones over the ropes. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan eventually dismissed him in the 17th over.

Rohit goes big against Shaheen

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, Rohit became the first batter to smash Shaheen for a six in the first over in ODIs. Rohit was watchful early on as the first five balls of the innings were dots. However, Shaheen darted the final ball on the legs and Rohit flicked it over deep backward square leg to open his account.

50th ODI fifty for Rohit

As mentioned, this was Rohit's 50th half-century in ODIs. He became the eighth Indian to accomplish the feat, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (96), Virat Kohli (65), Sourav Ganguly (71), Rahul Dravid (82), MS Dhoni (73), Mohammad Azharuddin (52), and Yuvraj Singh (52). Meanwhile, Rohit has also clobbered 30 tons in the format. Only Kohli (46) and Tendulkar (49) boast more ODI tons.

10,000 runs loading for Rohit

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has completed 9,978 ODI runs in his 247th appearance. He averages 48.91 in the format as his strike rate reads 90.19. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 787 runs in 18 ODIs at an average of 49.18. The tally includes seven fifties and a couple of tons with 140 being his highest score.

Share this timeline