KL Rahul becomes joint-third-fastest Indian to 2,000 ODI runs: Stats

Sports

KL Rahul becomes joint-third-fastest Indian to 2,000 ODI runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 10, 2023 | 04:47 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul is making a comeback from injury (Source: X/@ICC)

KL Rahul has become the joint-third-fastest Indian to accomplish 2,000 ODI runs. He accomplished the milestone with his 14th run in the blockbuster 2023 Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Pakistan in Colombo. Notably, Rahul is standing in his first professional match in over four months. He replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer for this duel. Here we look at his stats.

The joint-third-fastest Indian to get the mark

The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the feat in 53 innings of 55 ODI matches. Rahul has joined Virat Kohli as the joint-third-fastest Indian batter to get the mark (in terms of innings). While Shikhar Dhawan (48 innings) tops the list in this regard, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sourav Ganguly jointly hold the second spot, having taken 52 innings each to get the mark.

Rahul remains the only Indian with an ODI debut ton

Rahul slammed a historic century on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016. No other Indian has accomplished the milestone so far. Though Rahul has been an opener for the majority of his professional career, he has played some sensational knocks at the number-five position. He is likely to be India's first-choice keeper-batter in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November.

Decoding Rahul's numbers in ODIs

Rahul has over 2,000 ODI runs at an average of 45-plus. He has five tons and 13 fifties under his belt. In 20 home ODI matches, Rahul owns 833 runs at 49.00. In 25 away ODIs (home of opposition), the versatile player has amassed 732 runs at 38.52. Meanwhile, playing his 10th match at neutral venues, Rahul has over 430 runs.

Do you know?

Earlier in his knock today, Rahul surpassed 4,000 runs in List A cricket. He came into the match with 3,996 runs at 43.91. He owns nine tons and 26 fifties in the 50-over format.

India are in control against Pakistan

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill handed the side a solid 121-run start. However, both players were dismissed in quick succession. Virat Kohli and Rahul are there in the middle. India have added 140-plus runs.

Share this timeline