Aasif Sheikh becomes first Nepal batter with 10 ODI half-centuries

Written by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

Aasif Sheikh played a 58-run knock against India

Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh has been on a roll in ODIs in 2023. He played a 58-run knock against India in the fifth match of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. In the process, the right-handed batter added 65 runs along with his fellow opener Kushal Bhurtel. Notably, the former is the first Nepal batter to record 10 ODI fifties.

A crucial knock from Aasif, who completes 1,200 ODI runs

Aasif, who had a cautious approach, smashed 58 off 97 balls. He hammered eight fours in his knock. He was the only Nepal batter to touch the 50-run mark in the innings. It was his 10th half-century in the format. Aasif became only the second Nepal player to complete 1,200 runs in ODI cricket. He now has 1,250 runs in the format at 31.25.

Aasif attains this feat

As mentioned, Aasif has become the first Nepal batter to have scored 10 half-centuries in ODI cricket. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel is Aasif's closest rival, with eight half-centuries. Notably, Aasif also has a century in the format.

Aasif, Bhurtel create this partnership record

Over the past few years, Aasif and Bhurtel have driven Nepal's batting forward. They have become the first Nepal pair to complete 1,000 partnership runs in ODI cricket. The duo now owns 1,017 runs as a pair. Aasif and skipper Paudel make the only other Nepal batting pair to have scored over 550 runs (585).

