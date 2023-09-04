Kushal Bhurtel becomes third Nepal player with 1,000 ODI runs

Written by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 04:27 pm 2 min read

Kushal Bhurtel has become the third player from Nepal to complete 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter touched this mark in Nepal's second game of the 2023 Asia Cup against India at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Bhurtel, an experienced opening batter, reached this landmark with his sixth run in the contest. Here are the key stats.

A look at his ODI career

Bhurtel, who made his ODI debut in 2021, has raced to 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. Standing in his 39th game, the 26-year-old averages just over 23 (23.43) in the format. Only Rohit Paudel and Aasif Sheikh own more ODI runs than him among Nepal batters. Bhurtel has smashed six fifties and a solitary ton in the format.

How he has fared in 2023?

Bhurtel has been among the big runs this year, and Nepal would want him to extend his purple patch. In 21 ODIs in 2023, the 26-year-old has raced to 590 runs at 28.09. The tally includes one ton and three half-centuries. Only Kushal Malla and Aasif Sheikh have scored more than 530 ODI runs in this regard among Nepal batters.

A blistering knock from Bhurtel

Bhurtel was at his best against India, who elected to field. The Nepal opener was dropped in the slips in the very first over. However, he launched a counter-attack wherein he took on each of the four Indian seamers. Nopal crossed 60 in before the 10th over, which saw Bhurtel's departure. He smashed a 25-ball 38 (3 fours and 2 sixes).

