Lockie Ferguson to lead second-string New Zealand in Bangladesh ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 02, 2023 | 09:00 am 2 min read

Lockie Ferguson is set to lead the Kiwis for the first time (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand have named a second-string squad for the three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh, starting September 21. Lockie Ferguson is set to lead the Kiwis for the first time as Tom Latham is among several veteran players who have been rested ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. All-rounder Dean Foxcroft has earned his maiden ODI call-up. Here are further details.

Which players have been rested?

Latham, who has been leading NZ in ODIs in injured Kane Williamson's absence, has been given a break. Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, and Tim Southee will also get a breather ahead of the WC. Meanwhile, Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham weren't considered for selection due to the birth of their respective first children.

NZ focusing on workload management

With NZ having a packed schedule in coming months, the team management is focusing on workload management. "We have a very full schedule between now until the end of our tour to Pakistan in April including the World Cup and the start of the new World Test Championship cycle," head coach Gary Stead said. "So trying to keep players and staff fresh," he added.

Stead backs captain Ferguson to do well

Ferguson recently led NZ in a warm-up fixture in the ongoing England tour. Stead has backed him to fare well as a captain. "Lockie is an experienced bowler at the international level, and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," Stead said.

Who are the other prominent names?

Veteran pacer Trent Boult, who has committed to NZ despite refusing a central contract, has been included. Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are the other prominent pacers. Spinners Ish Sodhi, Rachin Ravindra, and Cole McConchie will be critical to NZ's success in Bangladesh. Finn Allen and Henry Nicholls are the notable batters. Tom Blundell, NZ's first-choice wicket-keeper in Tests, has also been included.

New Zealand ODI squad vs Bangladesh

Squad: Lockie Ferguson (C), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult. Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

