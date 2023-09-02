PSG sign Randal Kolo Muani for £76.4m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 04:37 am 2 min read

Randal Kolo Muani scored 26 goals for Frankfurt in 50 appearances

Paris Saint-Germain have strengthened their options in attack as they signed Randal Kolo Muani for £76.4m. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Parisians, keeping him at the club till 2028. Kolo Muani, who was brilliant last season for Frankfurt will end his short stay in Germany. As per BBC, PSG have agreed a deal for £64.2m plus £12.2m in add-ons.

Why does this story matter?

PSG are looking at the future with the signing of Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele and now Kolo Muani. They have already shipped out Lionel Messi and Neymar. Kolo Muani can be a solid force, who likes to score and also gets involved in the build-ups regularly. He will be keen to lead the line for PSG alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

A look at Kolo Muani's career stats

Kolo Muani started his career at Nantes in France. He featured in 62 matches for Nantes B, scoring 17 goals. The 24-year-old was loaned out to US Bolougne in the French fourth tier. He featured in 14 matches for them and netted thrice. Kolo Muani played 87 matches for Nantes and returned with 23 goals. He played 50 matches for Frankfurt scoring 26 goals.

Breaking down his numbers in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season

Kolo Muani featured in 32 matches in the 2022-23 Bundesliga and he returned with 15 goals and 11 assists. The 24-year-old created 41 chances. As per Opta, he completed 415 out of 619 attempted passes, clocking 67.04% passing accuracy. He attempted 62 shots (excluding blocks) and only 32 were on target. He won 157 ground and 60 aerial duels while completing 72 take-ones.

A look at his stats for Nantes

Kolo Muani has prior experience playing in Ligue 1 as he scored 21 goals goals in 79 appearances. He has played six Coupe de France matches, scoring once. His best season in the Ligue 1 was the 2021-22 season, where he netted 12 league goals in 36 matches. He scored once in two clashes of the Ligue 1 Relegation playoffs in the 2020-21 season.

Nine appearances for France!

Kolo Muani has earned nine appearances for France. He received his first call-up in September 2022 and was an injury replacement for Christopher Nkunku in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. His first and only goal for Les Blues was in the semi-final against Morocco. He forced the late save from Emiliano Martinez in the World Cup final against Argentina. France finished as runners-up.

