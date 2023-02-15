Business

Lufthansa flights delayed and canceled due to major IT outage

Lufthansa Group's airlines have been affected worldwide due to outage (Photo credit: Lufthansa)

Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa's flights were delayed and canceled due to a major IT outage on Wednesday. The group's airlines across the world were affected by the outage. It is unclear what led to the outage. "Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations," the airline said on Twitter.

According to the German paper BILD, due to the outage, no flight plans can be created, no data can be transmitted, and no planes can take off. A statement on the airline's website says, "Due to an IT failure many Lufthansa IT systems are currently not working. Because of this reason, passengers must expect disruptions in the flight program and during the check-in process."

📢 Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers. — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) February 15, 2023