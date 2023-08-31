ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I: Wood and Carse claim three-fers

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 12:55 am 1 min read

England bowlers Luke Wood and Brydon Carse claimed respective three-fers in the first T20I versus New Zealand

England bowlers Luke Wood and Brydon Carse claimed respective three-fers in the first T20I versus New Zealand at Chester-le-Street. Wood, who started by conceding 18 runs in his first over, came back strongly. Meanwhile, playing his debut match for England in the 20-over format, Carse was the pick of the bowlers (3/23). New Zealand managed 139/9 in 20 overs. We decode the stats.

3-fers each for the two pacers

Wood claimed the wicket of Devon Conway, teasing him for the drive. In the fifth over, Carse dismissed Finn Allen, beating him for pace. In the final over of the powerplay, Wood went on to dismiss Tim Seifert, who was outfoxed by a slower ball. In the death overs, Wood dismissed Glenn Phillips before Carse claimed the final two NZ wickets to finish strongly.

Key numbers for the duo

In 74 matches in the 20-over format overall, Carse now has 39 scalps. He has managed to clock his best figures in the format. Left-arm pacer Wood has raced to 125 wickets from 122 matches. For England, Wood has claimed six wickets from three matches at 18.33. He claimed his second three-wicket haul for England.

