Ashes 2023, Mitchell Marsh completes 1,500 Test runs: Stats

Sports

Ashes 2023, Mitchell Marsh completes 1,500 Test runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 28, 2023 | 07:03 pm 2 min read

Mitchell Marsh averages over 27 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has completed 1,500 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test at London's Kennington Oval marked his milestone. Marsh entered the game, requiring just 12 runs to get the mark. The all-rounder has made his bat talk in the series, having slammed over 240 runs across four innings. Here we look at his stats.

Stellar comeback in Headingley

The third Test in Headingley marked Marsh's return to the Test team after four years. He celebrated the occasion with a fiery 118 in the first innings, albeit in a losing cause. The swashbuckler scored 28 in his second outing and also scalped two wickets in the game. He scored 51 and 31* in the preceding game in Manchester.

1,500 Test runs for Marsh

Marsh, who made his Test debut in 2014, raced past 1,500 runs in 35 Tests at an average of 27-plus. He has hammered four fifties in the format as the tally also includes three tons, all against England. The tally also includes 44 wickets at an average of 38.91. His lone Test fifer came in Ashes 2019.

Stellar numbers against England

Marsh has now clobbered 640-plus in 10 Ashes Tests at a 50-plus average. The tally includes three tons and a fifty. With the ball, he has snapped 17 wickets in these games at 26.82. He has not scored more runs or taken more wickets against any other team in Tests. On England soil, he owns 300-plus runs and 17 wickets in seven Ashes Tests.

Share this timeline