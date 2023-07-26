Saud Shakeel becomes first-ever batter with this feat in Tests

Written by Parth Dhall July 26, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

Saud Shakeel has 50+ scores in each of his first seven Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel once again rose to the occasion, this time in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. Shakeel, the double-centurion in Galle, continued his phenomenal run and played a 57-run knock in Colombo. In the process, he also shared a 109-run stand with Abdullah Shafique. The former has become the first batter with 50+ scores in each of his first seven Tests.

A composed knock from Shakeel

Unlike the 1st Test, Shakeel arrived in the middle when Pakistan were cruising on 210/3. The middle-order batter took on the Lankan bowlers and smashed a 110-ball 57, a knock laced with 6 fours. He held his end, propelling Pakistan past 300 along with Shafique. Meanwhile, Shakeel fell short of a ton when Asitha Fernando trapped him in front in the 81st over.

Shakeel averages 87.50 in Tests

Shakeel, playing his seventh Test, has raced to 875 runs at an incredible average of 87.50. The middle-order batter is off to a terrific start in Tests. He has eight 50+ scores in just 13 innings. Shakeel, who made his debut in the England series, has recorded scores of 37, 76, 63, 94, 23, 53, 22, 55, 125*, 32, 208*, 30, and 57.

Shakeel scripts history!

As mentioned, Shakeel has become the first-ever batter with 50+ scores in each of his first seven Tests (76 vs England, 63 and 94 vs England, 53 vs England, 55* vs New Zealand, 125* vs New Zealand, 208* vs SL, and 57 vs SL).

First Pakistani to score double-ton in SL

While several Pakistani batters have slammed double-tons in Test cricket, only a few reached this mark away from home. Shakeel attained this feat in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka. His unbeaten 208 laid the foundation for Pakistan's victory in Galle. Moreover, Shakeel also became the first Pakistani batter to have scored a double-century in Tests in Sri Lanka.

