CWC Qualifiers final, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Preview and stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 08, 2023 | 04:24 pm 3 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker in the qualifiers with 20 scalps (Image scource: twitter/@ICC)

Undefeated Sri Lanka will hope to keep their record intact when they will take on the fiery Netherlands in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on July 9. The match between two India-bound teams will be fascinating to watch as the players have toiled hard to qualify for the main event. It promises to be a riveting encounter. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and broadcast details

The Harare Sports Club ground will host this important clash on July 9 from 12:30pm IST. The pitch is good for batting but as the game progresses it favors the spinners. Out of 183 ODIs played here, 94 times the chasing team has won the match. Star Sports Network with broadcast the match, while fans can live-stream it on Disney+ Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's a look at the head-to-head record

The Lankan Lions have faced the Netherlands four times in their history. However, out of the four ODIs, SL have won it all against the European nation. Their last meeting was in the Super Six and that was perhaps the only game where SL were under pressure. The Dutch bundled them for only 213 but then they folded for 192, losing by 21 runs.

Can Netherlands put a break to SL's dream run?

SL have been the team to beat with their exceptional spin twins- Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Their openers have scored a lot of runs and have given them good starts throughout the tournament. Overall, they have been clinical in all departments. Meanwhile, Netherlands also have players who have stepped up in times of need. They have the talent and personnel to challenge SL.

Here are the Probable XIs

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kushal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madhushanka. Netherlands Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicket-keeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, and Clayton Floyd.

Here are the key performers

Hasaranga and Theekshana are the top two highest wicket-takers in the qualifiers with 20 and 17 wickets respectively. De Leede has slammed 285 runs and scalped 15 wickets. Nissanka and Karunaratne are the second and third-highest run-scorers with 394 and 369 runs respectively. Edwards with four fifties in the tournament, has slammed 313 runs. While Vikramjit is the other Dutchman to amass 313 runs.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Kushal Mendis, Scott Edwards, Logan van Beek, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Bas de Leede (vc), Dhananjaya de Silva, and Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy option 2: Pathum Nissanka (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards, Logan van Beek, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

