Shafique becomes second Pakistan batter with Test double-century in SL

Written by Parth Dhall July 26, 2023 | 03:57 pm 2 min read

Shafique slammed his fourth Test ton earlier in the day (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hours after reaching three figures, Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique notched up his maiden Test double-century during the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka. Shafique, who lost his opening partner Imam-ul-Haq early, continued with his exploits on Day 3. The former shared substantial stands with Shan Masood, Babar Azam, and Saud Shakeel. Shafique has become the 13th Pakistan batter with an away double-century in Test cricket.

Here's how Shafique reached his century

After getting SL out for 166, Pakistan needed a big total on board. However, they lost Imam early. But Shafique and Masood held the fort for the visitors as they added 108 runs together, taking Pakistan close to SL's total. Despite Masood's dismissal, Shafique and Babar helped Pakistan touch the 200-run mark. Shafique reached triple figures off 149 deliveries in the first session.

Shafique's resilience propelled him to 200

Shafique showed a lot of character and added a century stand with Masood (57). Sarfaraz Ahmed joined Shafqiue after Masood departed, but the former retired hurt on 14. Shafique then received the assistance of Agha Salman, and the duo took Pakistan toward the 400-run mark. Shafique finally got to his double-century in the third session off 322 balls.

Shafique enters this elite list

While several Pakistani batters have slammed double-tons in Test cricket, only a few reached this mark away from home. As mentioned, Shafique has become the 13th Pakistan batter with an away double-century in Test cricket. Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Azhar Ali, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Aamer Sohail, Abid Ali, Hanif Mohammad, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohsin Khan, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saud Shakeel are the others.

Second Pakistani to score double-ton in SL

Shafique has become just the second Pakistani batter to have scored a double-century in Tests in Sri Lanka. His compatriot Shakeel was the first to record this feat. He smashed an unbeaten 208(361) in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, earlier this month.

A look at his Test numbers

After making his debut against Bangladesh in 2021, Shafique has grown in stature for Pakistan in Test cricket. He has amassed over 1,100 runs in 14 Tests at an average in excess of 48. The tally includes four tons and as many fifties. Against SL, he has featured in four Tests, scoring more than 300 runs at an average in excess of 60.

