Stuart Broad becomes first Englishman to accomplish 150 Ashes wickets

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 28, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

Broad also completed 600 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Stuart Broad has accomplished a major milestone as he has become the first England bowler to complete 150 Ashes wickets. He got to the feat with his first wicket in the ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test at London's Kennington Oval. In the preceding clash, Broad became the second pacer after his team-mate James Anderson to complete 600 Test wickets. Here are further details.

Highest wicket-taker against Australia

Broad raced to 150 Ashes wickets in 40 appearances with his average being over 28. The tally includes eight fifers and a solitary match 10-wicket haul. With 19 wickets, he is joint-leading the wicket-taking chart in the ongoing series., Broad, in the previous Test, displaced his compatriot and former all-rounder Ian Botham (148) as the highest wicket-taker against Australia in Test cricket.

Broad joins this elite list

As mentioned, Broad became just the third bowler to complete 150 wickets in the Ashes. He has joined the Australian duo of Shane Warne (195), and Glenn McGrath (157) in this elite list.

A look at his Ashes record at home

103 of Broad's total Ashes wickets have come in 25 home Tests at an average of 26-plus. No other England bowler has more wickets in this regard. Meanwhile, Broad has recorded six Ashes five-wicket hauls at home which includes his best Test figures of 8/15. His remaining 47 Ashes wickets have been recorded Down Under at 34.17. The tally includes two fifers.

20-plus wickets in four Ashes

Notably, Broad is the only England bowler to take 20 or more wickets in four separate Ashes series (2013, 2013/14, 2015, and 2019). Botham, Bob Willis, Tom Richardson, and Bobby Peel took 20 or more in three separate Ashes campaigns. Broad has raced to 19 wickets in Ashes 2023 and needs a solitary wicket to get the mark for the record fifth time.

600 and counting for Broad

As mentioned, Broad recently completed 600 Test wickets. He has now raced to 601 scalps. The star England pacer is behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (688), and Anil Kumble (619) in terms of wickets. Standing in his 167th Test, Broad averages over 27 in the format as the tally includes 20 fifers and three match 10-wicket hauls.

