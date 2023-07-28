Deodhar Trophy 2023: Parag's all-round heroics help EZone outclass NZone

Sports

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Parag's all-round heroics help EZone outclass NZone

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 28, 2023 | 05:43 pm 3 min read

Riyan Parag slammed his fourth List A century

East Zone continued their unbeaten streak by beating North Zone by 88 runs in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. EZone have now won three consecutive games in the tournament. It was an all-round effort from Riyan Parag who was sensational in both departments. Whereas young wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra also showed great character with the bat to support Parag. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

EZone were in a spot of bother after electing to bat first. They were tottering at 57/5 inside 16 overs. However, Parag and Kushagra came to their rescue by stitching a game-changing 235-run partnership. Ultimately, EZone posted a mammoth 337/8. In reply, plenty of NZone batters got starts but none could convert it into a big score. Parag finished with bowling figures of 4/57.

A match-defining knock from Parag

Parag played one of the best knocks of his List A career. With EZone under pressure at 57/5, he and Kushagra added a 235-run partnership to help them post a big target. This was Parag's fourth List A century as he finished 131 from 102 balls, smashing 11 sixes and five boundaries. He has raced to 1,478 runs in 45 List A matches.

Career-best knock from Kushagra's blade

18-year-old Kushagra showed tremendous maturity to support Parag in the 235-run partnership to rescue EZone from a top-order collapse. He slammed 98 runs from 87 deliveries, his career-best score in List A cricket. Overall, this is the fourth List A fifty for the wicket-keeper. He has raced to 413 runs in 13 games at an average of 59.

Second List A four-fer for Mayank Yadav

Albeit in a losing cause, NZone pacer Mayank Yadav finished with figures of 4/63 from his 10 overs against EZone. Yadav started off with the wickets of Subranshu Senapati and Saurabh Tiwary. Then EZone stitched a big partnership to take the game away. But it was Yadav, who removed both, Parag and Kushagra. Yadav has now compiled 24 wickets in 10 List A matches.

A fighting hand from Mandeep

Mandeep Singh top scored for NZone as they were bundled out for 249. The veteran slammed a steady 52-ball 50 and was dismissed right after getting to the milestone. Parag dismissed him. This was Mandeep's 27th List A fifty. The 31-year-old batter has hammered 3,727 runs in 123 List A matches at an average in excess of 37. He has slammed four centuries.

Parag's heroics, Shahbaz's three-fer

After slamming an 84-ball 100, Parag managed to be the star with the ball. The Assam-based all-rounder scalped 4/57 from his 10 overs and was pivotal in bundling out NZone. Parag scalped the wickets of Himanshu Rana, Mandeep, Shubham Rohilla and Sandeep Sharma. He has raced to 47 wickets in 45 List A matches. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Ahmed finished with 3/41 in 9.3 overs.

Highest List A partnership for the sixth wicket in India

The 235-run partnership between Parag and Kushagra is the highest List-A partnership for the sixth wicket in Indian domestic cricket. Parag slammed 11 sixes, which was the most sixes in an innings in Deodhar Trophy's history. He surpassed Yusuf Pathan's record of nine sixes (2010).

Share this timeline