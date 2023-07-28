Deodhar Trophy 2023: Riyan Parag claims four-fer versus NZone

Sports

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Riyan Parag claims four-fer versus NZone

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 28, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

Riyan Parag took his third List A four-wicket haul (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Riyan Parag backed up his century with a sensational four-wicket haul in the recently-concluded 2023 Deodhar Trophy clash against North Zone. His all-round brilliance powered East Zone to a thumping 88-run triumph. He scored a 102-ball 131 while batting first and then recorded figures worth 4/57 in 10 overs. Parag now owns four tons and three four-fers in List A cricket. Here is more.

A memorable performance from Parag

EZone's top and middle-order surrendered in the contest as the side was reduced to 57/5 while batting first. Parag, who arrived at number six, joined forces with wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra (98), and the duo powered their team to a mammoth total of 337/8. In reply, NZone were folded for just 249 as Parag's leg-spin ran through their batting order.

Highest partnership of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy

The 235-run stand between Parag and Kushagra was the maiden double-century partnership of this season. Meanwhile, Parag slammed 11 sixes during his knock. No other batter has even 10 maximums in the entire competition. He has now raced to 144 runs and eight wickets in three games in the ongoing competition. His batting strike rate and economy rate read 129.72 and 4.35, respectively.

Here are his List A numbers

As mentioned, this was Parag's fourth century in List A cricket as the tally also includes seven fifties. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old now tallies 1,478 runs in 45 List A games at a 36-plus average. His strike is over 96. With his leg-break bowling, he has returned with 47 wickets at an economy of under five. The 21-year-old now owns three four-wicket hauls.

Share this timeline