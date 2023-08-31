Tim David slams 64 versus SA in 1st T20I: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 12:25 am 1 min read

Australia's Tim David slammed a superb 64 versus South Africa in the first T20I at the Kingsmead in Durban (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia's Tim David slammed a superb 64 versus South Africa in the first T20I at the Kingsmead in Durban. David was at his best, consuming just 28 balls. He struck at 228.57, smashing seven fours and four sixes. Notably, he shared a 97-run stand alongside Mitchell Marsh for the fifth wicket as Australia posted a mammoth 224/6 in 20 overs.

David showcases his power in a breezy fifty

Australia hammered 70 runs in the powerplay with Marsh taking centerstage. David joined Marsh when Australia were 77/4 after seven overs. From there on, the two added 97 runs in just 8.2 overs. David played to his strengths. David looked unstoppable, showcasing his power. He was dismissed in the 16th over by Tabraiz Shamsi. He got to his fifty from 44 balls.

A look at David's stats

Having played for Singapore between 2019-20, David had scored 558 runs for them at 46.50, besides smashing four fifties. For Australia, he has scored 246 runs across 10 innings at 27.33. It was his second fifty. Overall, he has amassed 804 runs at 38.28. David played his fourth match away and registered his second half-century. He has 138 runs at 34.50.

