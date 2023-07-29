5th Ashes Test, Chris Woakes claims a three-fer: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 29, 2023 | 12:01 am 2 min read

In 48 Tests, Woakes now has 145 scalps at 29.59

England pacer Chris Woakes continued his brilliant run since returning to the starting XI in the third Ashes Test. In the ongoing 5th Test at the Kennington Oval in London, Woakes claimed figures worth 3/61 as England bowled out Australia for 295. Woakes claimed the massive wicket of Steve Smith at a crucial juncture. Australia have a 12-run lead. Here's more.

15 wickets since coming into the England side

Woakes returned with a bang, helping England win the third Test in Leeds. He finished with spells worth 3/73 and 3/68. In the fourth Test which ended in a draw because of rain, Woakes claimed 5/62 and 1/31. Woakes claimed his maiden fifer in The Ashes to highlight his brilliance. And now, he took another three-fer to race to 15 wickets in the series.

A solid performance with the ball

Woakes was the lone wicket-taker on Day 1, dismissing David Warner as Australia finished on 61/1 at stumps. On Day 2, Woakes broke an important stand between Smith and Pat Cummins. The former played a poor shot to get out. Woakes then completed his three-fer after getting Todd Murphy (36) with a short of a length delivery and breaking a 49-run stand.

145 Test scalps for Woakes

In 48 Tests, Woakes now has 145 scalps at 29.59. Meanwhile, versus the Aussies, the right-arm quick has claimed 42 scalps at 36.88. In 28 home Tests, Woakes has 109 scalps at 22.22. In Ashes 2023, the bowling all-rounder is currently averaging just 19.66, besides carrying an economy rate of 3.25.

